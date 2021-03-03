Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Exchange Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 37,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

