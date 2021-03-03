Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JMHLY stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

