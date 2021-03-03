Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $673,446.88 and $176,520.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

