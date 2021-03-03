JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,279 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

