Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

