Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

KOP stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $735.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 221.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

