Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $13.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,207,651 shares of company stock valued at $67,673,642. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

