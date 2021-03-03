Jefferies Financial Group Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $248.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $9.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.50. 54,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.32 and its 200-day moving average is $219.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.