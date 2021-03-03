Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $279.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average is $232.77. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

