JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.57. 2,459,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 508,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
