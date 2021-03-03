JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.57. 2,459,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 508,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.