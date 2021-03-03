Jetcoin (JET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 91.4% higher against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $397,435.57 and $1.03 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

