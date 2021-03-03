JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $154.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

