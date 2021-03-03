Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.47. 464,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 332,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.