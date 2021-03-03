JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 9.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 2,579,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,943,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after buying an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after buying an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

