John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE BTO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 77,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,114. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

