John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
NYSE BTO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 77,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,114. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
