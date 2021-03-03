John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE PDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 151,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.09.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
