John Wiley & Sons (NASDAQ:JW/A) Stock Price Down 4.7%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $50.88. Approximately 381,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NASDAQ:JW/A)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

