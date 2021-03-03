Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $232,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $418.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

