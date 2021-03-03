Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.