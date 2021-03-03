Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE JLL traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $181.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,675. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

