JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Life currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.