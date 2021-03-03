JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

