JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

