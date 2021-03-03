JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 45,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,101. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

