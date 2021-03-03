JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

