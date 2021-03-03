Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,718.94

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,718.94 ($74.72) and traded as high as GBX 6,060 ($79.17). Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 5,960 ($77.87), with a volume of 8,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £375.54 million and a P/E ratio of 40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,353.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,718.94.

In related news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

About Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

