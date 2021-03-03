Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the January 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Juggernaut Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,094. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Juggernaut Exploration
