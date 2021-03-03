Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the January 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Juggernaut Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,094. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

