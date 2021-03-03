Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 106.1% in February

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 122,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,958. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

