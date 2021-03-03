JulSwap One Day Volume Reaches $12.54 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

