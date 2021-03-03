Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.82. 5,359,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,149,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

