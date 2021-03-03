Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,434 shares of company stock worth $16,522,149. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

