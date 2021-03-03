Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 69.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

