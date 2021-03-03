Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 54,416 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Itron worth $30,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itron by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in Itron by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after buying an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

