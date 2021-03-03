JustBet Market Cap Hits $432,744.02 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $432,744.02 and approximately $13.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.89 or 0.00484053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00073566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00079090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00482479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

