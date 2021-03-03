JustLiquidity One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.59 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $93.87 million and $11.59 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $214.87 or 0.00431911 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00485085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00074475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00486609 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

