Juventus Fan Token Price Up 3.7% This Week (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.93 or 0.00019488 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $2.84 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00479505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00082425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00487781 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

