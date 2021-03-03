Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Kadant worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 63.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 47.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

