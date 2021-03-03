Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading Down 6%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 805,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 654,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

KLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $551.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,665 shares of company stock worth $6,363,719. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.