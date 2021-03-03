Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) Short Interest Update

Kallo Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kallo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Kallo has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Kallo

Kallo Inc focuses on developing medical information technology software. The company's products in development include Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Integration Engine, a software, which connects all the other applications in or outside a hospital/clinic with the EMR system; Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization, a clinical-care globalization technology.

