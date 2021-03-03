Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Down 5%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.80. 2,810,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,147,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.