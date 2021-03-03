Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 200,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.63.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

