Karen Hon Sells 1,391 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIVB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $520.87. 7,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.68. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.