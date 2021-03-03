Karp Capital Management Corp Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

