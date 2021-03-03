Kava.io (KAVA) Trading Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00009057 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $271.29 million and $151.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00287843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00067055 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.48 or 0.02359136 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,450,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

