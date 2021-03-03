KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. 1,010,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

