KBC Group NV Acquires 46,282 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of State Street worth $37,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

