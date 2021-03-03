KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $54,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,538,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

