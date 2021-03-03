KBC Group NV Buys 123,054 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,054 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $46,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

