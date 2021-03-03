KBC Group NV Has $56.59 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $56,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.