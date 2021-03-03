KBC Group NV Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 395.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of ANSYS worth $48,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $336.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

